Taliban Reportedly Claims Responsibility for Explosion in Kabul

The Taliban terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the recent Kabul explosion that took place close to the US embassy, local media reported.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, media reported that a blast occurred around 10:00 a.m. local time (05.30 GMT) in the diplomatic quarter of Kabul near the US embassy. A suicide bomber is suspected to have carried out the attack. A US military spokesman told Sputnik that no US troops stationed in Afghanistan were injured in the explosion.

​The death toll in the accident has risen to five, while eight others remain injured, the Tolo News broadcaster reported.

Previously the Taliban terror group vowed to continue 'jihad' as a response to the new US strategy in Afghanistan, which has been also widely criticized by the country's former president Hamid Karzai. He noted that the Trump's decision might lead to more bloodshed.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from unstable political, social and security situation due to the activity of the Daesh terrorist group (banned in Russia) and the Taliban.