No US Troops Injured in Kabul Blast - US Military Spokesman

According to NATO Resolute Support Mission Afghanistan, no US troops were hit by the recent explosion in the Afghan capital that occurred close to US embassy.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — No US troops stationed in Afghanistan were injured in the explosion in Kabul on Tuesday, a US military spokesman told Sputnik.

"There were no US troops injured in the explosion in Kabul today," Lt. Damien E. Horvath, Press Desk Chief of NATO Resolute Support Mission Afghanistan, said in an emailed statement.

Earlier media reports indicated that a blast occurred around 10 a.m. local time in the diplomatic quarter of Kabul, at a bank located close to the US embassy. A suicide bomber is suspected of having carried out the attack.

The Afghan Health Ministry told Sputnik earlier in the day that four people were killed and eight others were injured in the blast.

The statement comes in the wake of US President Donald Trump announcing a new US military strategy in Afghanistan last week, lifting Barack Obama administration’s restrictions on US forces ability to attack the Taliban terror group (outlawed in Russia) and other militants in the war-ravaged country.