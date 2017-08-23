Daesh Leadership Orders Militants to Destroy Headquarters in Tal Afar

Daesh leaders ordered its militants to burn down headquarters in Iraqi Tal Afar and to hide in residential houses, according to the statement of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) militia.

TAL AFAR (Iraq) (Sputnik) – The intelligence of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) militia obtained information that the leadership of the Daesh terror group, outlawed in Russia, ordered its militants to burn down headquarters in Tal Afar and to hide in residential houses, the PMU said in a statement.

"The enemy ordered the militants to set the headquarters on fire and to escape from open areas in Tal Afar, hiding in buildings and narrow streets instead of that," the statement said.

© AFP 2017/ MOHAMED EL-SHAHED Daesh Militants Retreat to Center of Tal Afar as Iraqi Forces Assault Approaches

The launch of military operation to retake Tal Afar, the last Daesh stronghold in Iraq after Mosul, was announced by Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi and began on August 20.

In 2014, the Daesh terrorists launched a full-scale offensive against Iraq, seizing a number of cities and towns including the second biggest Iraqi city of Mosul. The Iraqi operation to recapture Mosul began in October 2016 and resulted in the city’s liberation in July.