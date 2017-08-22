Tillerson: Taliban May Receive Legal Status Through Talks

US State Secretary Rex Tillerson said that the Taliban movement may receive a legal status by means of talks.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Taliban movement will be unable to achieve a military victory in Afghanistan, however, it may receive a legal status by means of talks, US State Secretary Rex Tillerson said Monday.

"Our new strategy breaks from previous approaches that set artificial calendar-based deadlines. We are making clear to the Taliban that they will not win on the battlefield. The Taliban has a path to peace and political legitimacy through a negotiated political settlement to end the war," Tillerson said in a statement published by the State Department.

The State Secretary also said that the United States will support talks between the Afghan government and Taliban movement without preliminary conditions.

"We stand ready to support peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban without preconditions. We look to the international community, particularly Afghanistan’s neighbors, to join us in supporting an Afghan peace process," Tillerson said in a statement published by the State Department.

Tillerson's comments come after US President Donald Trump unveiled a new US strategy in Afghanistan which included expanded authorities to target terrorists. However, Trump said that the United States would not reveal the number of troops or any future military action plans in Afghanistan.