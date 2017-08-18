Turkish Forces Kill Almost 60 PKK Fighters Within Past Week

Turkish security forces have killed 58 fighters of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), banned in Turkey, within the past seven days, local media reported on Friday.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The PKK fighters were killed during counterterrorism operations conducted in the country's southeastern provinces of Sirnak and Hakkari, the Anadolu news agency reported, citing a statement from the Defense Ministry.

The operations also left seven Turkish soldiers killed and 12 more injured. Eight PKK sites have been reportedly destroyed.

© REUTERS/ Murad Sezer Turkish Forces Kill Two PKK Militants in Country's Eastern Tunceli Province

The security forces managed to seize firearms and ammunition including anti-aircraft rounds, rocket-propelled grenades and a sniper rifle. The servicemen also found 2,500 kilograms (over 5,500 pounds) of ammonium nitrate used for making explosives.

Tensions between Ankara and the Kurds escalated in July 2015 when a ceasefire between Turkey and the PKK collapsed over a series of terror attacks allegedly committed by PKK members. The Turkish forces are involved in anti-PKK raids across the country.