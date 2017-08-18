Turkish Forces Kill Almost 60 PKK Fighters Within Past Week

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The PKK fighters were killed during counterterrorism operations conducted in the country's southeastern provinces of Sirnak and Hakkari, the Anadolu news agency reported, citing a statement from the Defense Ministry.
The operations also left seven Turkish soldiers killed and 12 more injured. Eight PKK sites have been reportedly destroyed.
Tensions between Ankara and the Kurds escalated in July 2015 when a ceasefire between Turkey and the PKK collapsed over a series of terror attacks allegedly committed by PKK members. The Turkish forces are involved in anti-PKK raids across the country.
All comments
Show new comments (0)