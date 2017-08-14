Former Prime Minister of Libya Reportedly Kidnapped by Gunmen in Tripoli

Ali Zeidan, who served as the Libyan prime minister in 2012-2014, has been kidnapped by a group of gunmen from a hotel in the center of Tripoli, local media reported Monday.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Libya Herald newspaper reported that Zeidan was abducted by members of pro-government Tripoli Revolutionaries’ Brigade (TRB), which, according to the unconfirmed information, was acting under the warrant of Attorney General Sadiq Sour.

The newspaper added that there had been no reaction from the Presidential Council (PC), presiding over Libya's Government of National Accord and serving as head of the state, so far.

© AP Photo/ Mohammed El-Sheikhy Moscow Communicates With All Sides of Libyan Internal Conflict to Help Solve Crisis

This is not the first time when the politician was abducted. In October 2013, Zeidan was kidnapped by armed militants from the Corinthia Hotel in Tripoli. The militants claimed that the move was a response to the government's alleged capture of Anas Libi by the US intelligence service, wanted for his ties to al-Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia) and alleged responsibility for carrying out a number of terrorist attacks. Zeidan was released hours after the abduction. He was ousted by the parliament in March 2014. Zeidan fled to Germany and declared that his ouster was illegitimate.

Zeidan returned to Libya several times, and, according to media reports, he called for the division of Libya in July. The politician denied the allegations.

Libya has been in a state of civil war since its longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown in 2011. The UN-backed Government of National Accord operates in the country's west and is headquartered in Tripoli. The eastern part of the country is governed by its parliament, with is headquartered in the city of Tobruk. The parliament is backed by the Libyan National Army headed by Khalifa Haftar.