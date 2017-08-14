Register
17:12 GMT +314 August 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Libyan security forces deploy in the capital Tripoli (File)

    Former Prime Minister of Libya Reportedly Kidnapped by Gunmen in Tripoli

    © AFP 2017/ MAHMUD TURKIA
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 554 0 0

    Ali Zeidan, who served as the Libyan prime minister in 2012-2014, has been kidnapped by a group of gunmen from a hotel in the center of Tripoli, local media reported Monday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Libya Herald newspaper reported that Zeidan was abducted by members of pro-government Tripoli Revolutionaries’ Brigade (TRB), which, according to the unconfirmed information, was acting under the warrant of Attorney General Sadiq Sour.

    The newspaper added that there had been no reaction from the Presidential Council (PC), presiding over Libya's Government of National Accord and serving as head of the state, so far.

    In this March 18, 2015 file photo, Gen. Khalifa Haftar, then Libya's top army chief, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in al-Marj, Libya.
    © AP Photo/ Mohammed El-Sheikhy
    Moscow Communicates With All Sides of Libyan Internal Conflict to Help Solve Crisis

    This is not the first time when the politician was abducted. In October 2013, Zeidan was kidnapped by armed militants from the Corinthia Hotel in Tripoli. The militants claimed that the move was a response to the government's alleged capture of Anas Libi by the US intelligence service, wanted for his ties to al-Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia) and alleged responsibility for carrying out a number of terrorist attacks. Zeidan was released hours after the abduction. He was ousted by the parliament in March 2014. Zeidan fled to Germany and declared that his ouster was illegitimate.

    Zeidan returned to Libya several times, and, according to media reports, he called for the division of Libya in July. The politician denied the allegations.

    Libya has been in a state of civil war since its longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown in 2011. The UN-backed Government of National Accord operates in the country's west and is headquartered in Tripoli. The eastern part of the country is governed by its parliament, with is headquartered in the city of Tobruk. The parliament is backed by the Libyan National Army headed by Khalifa Haftar.

    Tags:
    kidnapping, Ali Zeidan, Libya, Tripoli
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Red Bull Flugtag 2017: Gurus of Creativity at Russia's Self-Made Aircraft Fest
    Red Bull Flugtag 2017: Gurus of Creativity at Russia's Self-Made Aircraft Fest
    A Basic Guide to Saving Money
    A Basic Guide to Saving Money
    Russian nuclear submarine Ulyanovsk
    The Ulyanovsk, Russia's Yasen-Class Nuclear Submarine

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok