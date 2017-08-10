Southwest Syria Ceasefire Holding, Displaced Starting to Return to Area

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Nauert said the United States had started making deliveries of vitally needed supplies and was working with international partners to assess ongoing emergency humanitarian needs.
"That cease-fire, to my understanding, is still holding. We are pleased with that. That provides the United States and the coalition partners with the opportunity to start to get some humanitarian aid in that is so badly needed in that area," Nauert told reporters. "People are slowly starting to come back to parts of those areas, which we consider to be a moderate success."
"And this is one area," Nauert said.
The ceasefire in southwestern Syria entered into force on July 9.
All comments
Show new comments (0)