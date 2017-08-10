Southwest Syria Ceasefire Holding, Displaced Starting to Return to Area

The southwest Syria cease-fire brokered by the United States, Russia and Jordan is holding and displaced residents are starting to return to the area, US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a briefing on Thursday.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Nauert said the United States had started making deliveries of vitally needed supplies and was working with international partners to assess ongoing emergency humanitarian needs.

"That cease-fire, to my understanding, is still holding. We are pleased with that. That provides the United States and the coalition partners with the opportunity to start to get some humanitarian aid in that is so badly needed in that area," Nauert told reporters. "People are slowly starting to come back to parts of those areas, which we consider to be a moderate success."

She added that although US relations with Russia are at a "low," Washington wants to find areas of mutual cooperation where the two countries could work together.

"And this is one area," Nauert said.

The ceasefire in southwestern Syria entered into force on July 9.