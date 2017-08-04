Register
    Deir ez-Zor, Syria. File photo

    Coalition to Discuss With Russia Further Operations After Deir ez-Zor Liberation

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Middle East
    US special envoy to the coalition Brett McGurk said that the US-led global coalition against Daesh terror group will discuss with the Russian military further steps after the liberation of the Syrian city of Deir ez-Zor.

    Attacking ISIS positions near Deir ez-Zor
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    US-Led Coalition Strike Destroys Daesh Financial Headquarters Near Deir Ez-Zor
    WASHINGTON, August 5 (Sputnik) — The US-led global coalition against Daesh terror group will discuss with the Russian military further steps after the liberation of the Syrian city of Deir ez-Zor, US special envoy to the coalition Brett McGurk said in a briefing.

    "Syrian Army forces are determined to break the siege of Deir ez-Zor," McGurk stated Friday. "I think it is a decent assumption that over time they will probably succeed in that mission, but how much farther they go from there, that is something that remains to be seen. That is why we will be in fairly detailed discussions with the Russians through military channels on that."

    At the same time, McGurk underscored that the east-west deconfliction line near Deir ez-Zor that separates the Syrian government troops and the Syrian Democratic Forces has proven to be very effective.

    "Very important deconfliction line with the Russians has helped us enable and accelerate the pressure on ISIS [Daesh] in Raqqa," he stated.

    The envoy noted that so far the southwest of Syria is the only place where a ceasefire was locked in upon talks between Jordan, Russia and the United States, but he added that if there are opportunities to build on military-to-military talks with Moscow, the coalition is open to that.

