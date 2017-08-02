Dozens of US-Financed Syrian Militants Surrender to Pro-Damascus Forces - Source

"Everyone who surrendered said that they did not want to fight wars against the [Syrian government's] army, they had joined Mahavir as-Saura for money given to them by the United States. And they were waiting for the moment to surrender," the source added.
The arms surrendered by the militants were manufactured in the United States and Russia, and were previously used by Syrian government forces, according to the source.
The civil war has been raging in Syria since 2011 with forces of President Bashar Assad fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist factions including the Daesh. The United States has been supporting opposition forces as well as leading the international coalition against the Daesh. The coalition has been conducting counterterrorism operations in the region since 2014, and has over 60 countries contributing to its efforts.
