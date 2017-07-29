Register
04:05 GMT +329 July 2017
Live
    Search
    An aerial view shows the Dome of the Rock (R) on the compound known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, and the Western Wall (L) in Jerusalem's Old City October 10, 2006

    WATCH: Israeli Security Lowers Palestinian Flag From Temple Mount

    © REUTERS/ Eliana Aponte/File Photo
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 6301

    The return of Palestinians to what Jews call the Temple Mount and Muslims the Haram esh-Sharif was marked by placing a flag on a building of the contested holy site. The flag has now been removed removed by Israeli soldiers.

    Ambassador of Israel to Russia Gary Koren
    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Belousov
    Israel: Russia Can Promote Easing Tensions Around Temple Mount
    A Palestinian flag was planted atop the Temple Mount for a while in a symbolic gesture of what the Palestinians perceive as a victory over the Israelis in a row over access to the site Thursday.

    After Israeli authorities removed the metal detectors and surveillance cameras that sparked violent protests lasting for two weeks, thousands of Muslim worshippers, encouraged by their religious leaders, finally returned to the religious compound.

    The Palestinian flag was installed on one of the buildings in the compound by some of the overjoyed Muslim protesters. A video published by the Jerusalem Post shows it being taken down.

    Protests began after Israeli authorities installed security measures at Temple Mount following a shooting in which three Israeli Arab gunmen killed two Israeli police officers on July 14.

    Palestinian worshippers refused to enter the compound with the security measures on, instead opting to pray outside.

    Currently, all men aged 50 or older and all women are allowed to enter the compound, according to France 24 report. Some worshippers have expressed disappointment with the restrictions, however, and demand that everybody be allowed to enter the religious site. Israeli police, however, insist that the checks are needed to prevent the possibility of an outbreak of violence, according to another Jerusalem Post report.

    Despite the abovementioned disagreements, the situation in Old Jerusalem is, for now, under control. Friday prayers there concluded without disturbances, despite clashes being reported in the West Bank.

    According to Qadura Fares, head of the Palestinian Prisoner Club and a leader of Fatah, the ruling party of the Palestinian Authority, the fragile peace will be tested Saturday.

    "If the police and Border Police take a decision to act with restraint and allow this day to pass, even if the Palestinian people feel victorious and display happiness, things will go peacefully. But if the Israelis continue to try to show who is sovereign in Jerusalem, it will be dangerous. If the Palestinian joy turns into a strategic test for the state of Israel, there will be an explosion," Fares said.

    Related:

    Al Jazeera Slams Netanyahu's Claims of Stirring Up Violence in Temple Mount Row
    Jerusalem Police Warn Muslims of Casualties if Temple Mount Clashes Continue
    Muslims Not to Enter Temple Mount's Al Aqsa Mosque Until All Gates Open
    Tags:
    protests, prayer, flag, Palestine, Israel, Temple Mount, Jerusalem
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    GIFT
    Dear President Trump
    Results of Russian Air Campaign and US-led Coalition Intervention in Syria
    Results of Russian Air Campaign and US-led Coalition Intervention in Syria

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok