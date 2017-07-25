Libya's Rival Leaders Reported to Have Agreed on Ceasefire

The opposing sides in the ongoing conflict in Libya agreed to a ceasefire, further talks and holding elections to bring peace and stability to the divided country, local media reported Tuesday, citing sources.

© AP Photo/ Virginia Mayo All Libyan Armed Groups Must Be Controlled by UN-Backed Government - Council of EU

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to The National, Fayez Al Sarraj, the prime minister of the UN-backed Government of National Accord in Tripoli, and Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, the commander of the eastern Libya National Army, have agreed to a ceasefire in the embattled country, while at the talks in Paris hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.

The news outlet added that both sides also agreed on further talks under the auspices of the newly appointed UN envoy to Libya, Ghassan Salame. They also promised to ensure a unified government and elections to put an end to the crisis and bring stability to the country.

Libya has been in a state of civil war since its longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown in 2011. The UN-backed Government of National Accord operates in the country's west and is headquartered in Tripoli. The eastern part of the country is governed by its parliament, with headquarters in the city of Tobruk. The parliament is backed by the Libyan National Army headed by Haftar.