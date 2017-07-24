Russian Military Notes 'Steady Decrease' in Syria Truce Violations

Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the Russian General Staff Col. Gen. Sergei Rudskoy said that there were 1.5 times fewer ceasefire violations in Syria in the three weeks of July as compared with the same period in June.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The number of ceasefire violations in Syria has gradually gone down in the past month with 1.5 times fewer breaches in July against June, the Russian military said Monday.

"As political agreements are implemented, there is a steady decrease in the number of violations of the ceasefire regime throughout Syria," Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the Russian General Staff Col. Gen. Sergei Rudskoy said.

He cited the General Staff's data in estimating that there were 1.5 times fewer ceasefire violations in the three weeks of July as compared with the same period in June.