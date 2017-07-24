Some 50 People Killed in Car Blast in Syrian City of Idlib – Reports

Earlier in the day, local media reported that the Nusra Front has gained complete control over the city as Ahrar al-Sham, listed as terrorist group and banned in Russia, withdrew from Idlib.
The Idlib province is among the four safe zones that also include parts of the neighboring Latakia, Hama and Aleppo, the north of the central Homs province, Eastern Ghouta near Damascus, as well as southern Daraa and Quneitra regions. The memorandum on establishment of the safe zones came in force on May 6. The ceasefire does not include terrorist groups operating in the region.
All comments
Show new comments (0)