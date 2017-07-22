Al-Rahman Legion Armed Opposition Not Part of De-Escalation Deal on E. Ghouta

Al-Rahman Legion (Faylaq Al-Rahman) armed opposition group in Syria's Eastern Ghouta did not sign the new de-escalation agreement, according to a source.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Al-Rahman Legion (Faylaq Al-Rahman) armed opposition group in Syria's Eastern Ghouta is not a part of the new de-escalation agreement on this region, which was announced earlier on Saturday, a source told Sputnik.

"Jaysh al-Islam [Syrian armed opposition group operating in Eastern Ghouta] signed the agreement, but Al-Rahman Legion, who is strong in some parts of Eastern Ghouta, didn't sign it," the source said, stressing that Al-Rahman Legion is sponsored by Qatar, while Jaysh al-Islam is backed by Saudi Arabia.

Earlier on Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that the agreements on the order of functioning of the Eastern Ghouta de-escalation zone in Syria had been signed following the talks in Cairo between representatives of the ministry and the Syrian opposition, mediated by the Egyptian side.

The documents, according to the ministry, define the borders of the de-escalation zone, the deployment sites and powers of the de-escalation control forces, as well as the routes for delivering humanitarian aid and clear passage to the population.

The first humanitarian convoy in the de-escalation zone and evacuation of the wounded are planned in the coming days. The announcement comes as a development of the Astana agreements on de-escalation in Syria.