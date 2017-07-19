Register
15:35 GMT +320 July 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    A group of Syrian rebels supported by US politicians for their “moderate” position, and who received US military equipment, has disbanded after heavy losses.

    ‘Putin Won in Syria’: Will Trump Withdraw US Support for Anti-Assad Rebels?

    © AP Photo/
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    214769521

    The Washington Post has reported that US President Donald Trump is going to end the Central Intelligence Agency’s (CIA) controversial program of arming and training of US-friendly Syrian rebels who oppose the Russian-backed Syrian government of Bashar al-Assad. But is it fake news?

    The Post spoke to anonymous officials who claimed that Trump is ending the program both because it has proven to be ineffective and to improve relations with Moscow, which has frequently called on the US to withdraw their support for the rebels.

    The officials claimed that Trump made the decision during a meeting with CIA Director Mike Pompeo and national security adviser H.R. McMaster, as part of preparations for his much-anticipated July 7 meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    View of the Al-Qamishli town in Al-Hasakah Governorate, northeastern Syria
    © Sputnik/ Valeriy Melnikov
    Turkish Media Reveals 'Sensitive' Military Info on US Forces in Syria, Pentagon Outraged

    One major consequence of that meeting was the establishment of a ceasefire and a safety zone in southwestern Syria. The Post's sources said that the cessation of arming Syrian rebel groups was not part of the ceasefire negotiations, as that process had already begun.

    Trump and Putin have had a touch-and-go relationship in the six months since the former took office, mostly predicated on incidents that occurred in Syria. In April, the United States struck a Syrian government Air Force base in Shayrat, their first and only direct attack against Assad. In June, the Americans shot down a Syrian government fighter jet that was buzzing an SDF position. Russia expressed outrage following both incidents.

    The Post framed the decision as Trump capitulating to Moscow. "This is a momentous decision," said one of the Post's anonymous sources. "Putin won in Syria."

    Men walk over rubble of damaged buildings in the province of Daraa, Syria July 11, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Alaa al-Faqir
    Must-Go No More? What's Behind France Softening Stance on Syrian President Assad

    "We are falling into a Russian trap," added Charles Lister, a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute. "We are making the moderate resistance more and more vulnerable…. We are really cutting them off at the neck."

    Other Post quotes called the cessation "foolish" and a "huge strategic mistake."

    No US government source has confirmed or denied the story. The National Security Council, the CIA, and the White House have all declined to comment. White House Spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters that she "can't at this time" comment on the alleged decision.

    Smoke rises from the Raqqa province Syria. (File)
    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    US-Led Coalition Conducts 12 Strikes Against Daesh in Syria’s Raqqa

    So is the program doomed, or is it fake news? The evidence conflicts. Free Syrian Army rebels announced that the CIA froze aid to them in February as they clashed with Daesh-affiliated militant groups, which would support the notion that Trump wished to phase the program out.

    But in May, the White House announced that they would increase their efforts to arm Syrian Kurdish rebel groups fighting Daesh. While the Kurdish YPG is mostly occupied with a campaign to retake Raqqa from Daesh, they are no friends of the Assad regime.

    High-level administration officials have held that the United States is intent on seeing Assad removed from power. US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said in April that she didn't "see a peaceful Syria with Assad in there" and that "regime change is something that we think is going to happen." US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in early July that Washington saw "no long-term role for the Assad family or the Assad regime."

    Damascus, Syria
    © AP Photo/ Hassan Ammar
    Syrian Ceasefire Can Potentially Be Expanded - US State Dept.

    The arming of Syrian Democratic Forces began in 2013 as a way of exerting pressure against Assad, who the Americans have persistently opposed since the beginning of the civil war. It was the centerpiece of former US President Barack Obama's involvement in the war.

    The ineffectiveness of the program, as rebel groups steadily give ground to the Syrian government, has brought it under considerable criticism. It was seen as a middle ground option between staying out of the civil war (and failing to enforce US interests) and of directly attacking the Assad government (and potentially escalating against Russia) — a decision that disappointed both hawks and doves.

    ARA News reported earlier in July that 8,500 SDF soldiers were trained by the Americans, and over 400 military vehicles were provided to the SDF courtesy of the US.

    Related:

    Collateral Crisis: Civilian Deaths in Syria, Iraq Skyrocket Under Trump
    EU Allocates $1.7Mln to Back Investigation Into War Crimes in Syria
    Russian Senators Ratify Agreement on Air Forces Deployment in Syria
    US 'Must Ensure' Aid Contractors in Syria, Iraq Conduct Fraud Risk Assessments
    Eight Military Officials, Eight Scientists on New EU Anti-Syria Sanctions List
    Tags:
    train and equip, moderate Syrian rebels, Syrian crisis, Free Syrian Army (FSA), Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), CIA, Washington Post, Barack Obama, Bashar al-Assad, Vladimir Putin, Nikki Haley, Rex Tillerson, General HR McMaster, Mike Pompeo, Donald Trump, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'At the Heart of the Image:' Winners of the 2017 Nikon Russia Photo Contest
    'At the Heart of the Image:' Winners of the 2017 Nikon Russia Photo Contest
    dream vs reality
    Dream Vs. Reality
    Malaysia Airlines MH17 Crash: Investigation is Yet to Be Concluded
    Malaysia Airlines MH17 Crash: Investigation is Yet to Be Concluded

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok