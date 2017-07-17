Syrian Troops Find Dozens of US Anti-Tank Missile Systems in Latakia Province

LATAKIA (Syria) (Sputnik) — The Syrian government forces have defused 800 high-powered explosive devices in 11 settlements in the Latakia province since the beginning of July, Gen. Rafi Muhammad Magdi, according to the commander.

"From the beginning of the month we have cleared 11 settlements in the mountain area of Latakia … Over 800 high-powered explosive devices have been defused since the militants left the territory," Magdi told reporters, adding that the settlements are ready for the return of residents.

During the mine clearing operation, storage with over 30 US heavy anti-tank missile systems was found, the official added.

© Sputnik/ Mikhail Alaeddin Russian Army Provides Civilians in Syria’s Quneitra With Humanitarian Aid

No one was injured during the operation, Magdi said, noting that each serviceman underwent training in the Russian Armed Forces’ International Mine Action Center in Syria.

The Mine Action Center was opened in late January to train Syrian sappers and provide all necessary equipment to demine the country's territory.

Russia, Iran and Turkey are guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire regime. The countries signed a memorandum on the establishment of four safe zones in Syria, which came into force on May 6. The four zones span the northwestern Idlib province and parts of the neighboring Latakia, Hama and Aleppo, the north of the central Homs province, Eastern Ghouta near Damascus, as well as southern Daraa and Quneitra regions.