Register
12:33 GMT +317 July 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A man walks on the corniche in Doha, Qatar, June 15, 2017

    UAE Behind Hacking Attacks on Qatar’s Media Aimed at Provoking Diplomatic Row

    © REUTERS/ Naseem Zeitoon
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    179770

    The hacking attacks on the Qatari news agency that later sparked the diplomatic row between Doha and several Arab states were masterminded by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Washington Post reported, citing US intelligence officials.

    Al Jazeera, meaning The Island is an international news network headquartered in Doha, Qatar
    © East News/ Polaris Images
    UAE Minister Tells UN Qatar's Al Jazeera Should to Be Closed for Promoting Extremism
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and a number of other countries cut off diplomatic ties with Qatar in June, one week after the Arab Islamic American Summit in Riyadh, when the Qatari news agency posted a speech on behalf of the country's emir in support of Iran. The official representative of the Qatari Foreign Ministry said that the agency's site was hacked, the speech was published by hackers and has nothing to do with the country’s leader.

    The US intelligence learned about the UAE’s involvement after analyzing the obtained information that UAE senior officials allegedly discussed the plan of hacking Qatar’s media outlet on May 23, one day prior to the attack. It is unclear whether Abu Dhabi conducted the attacks itself or recruited the third-party contractors, according to the newspaper.

    Abu Dhabi in response to the newspaper's article refuted the allegations and said that the story is false.

    “The UAE had no role whatsoever in the alleged hacking described in the article … What is true is Qatar’s behavior. Funding, supporting, and enabling extremists from the Taliban to Hamas [terrorist organizations, outlawed in Russia] and Qadafi. Inciting violence, encouraging radicalization, and undermining the stability of its neighbors,” UAE Ambassador to the United States Yousef al-Otaiba said, as quoted by the newspaper.

    In late June, Kuwait, as a mediator in the crisis, handed over to Qatar the ultimatum of the four Arab states with 13 demands, including the requests to severe Doha's relations with Tehran, close Turkey’s military base in Qatar and shut down the Al Jazeera TV channel, as well as to end support for the Muslim Brotherhood, a terrorist organization banned in Russia. On July 5, the four Arab states confirmed Doha's refusal to comply with their demands and expressed regret over such a position.

    Related:

    Let’s Get Mooooving: Qatar Airlifting in Cows to Replace Saudi Milk Exports
    US: Qatar Crisis May Take Long Time to Resolve Despite Subtle Progress
    Qatar Unlikely to Curb Funding of Terror Groups Despite Pledge to US - Ex-Envoy
    Tags:
    Hack, UAE, Qatar
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Majestic Beauty of Dombay Mountain Resort
    The Majestic Beauty of Dombay Mountain Resort
    Kellyanne Conway Memes Comic
    Conclusion, Collusion, Illusion, Delusion, Confusion...
    Anti-Daesh Offensive in Syria
    Anti-Daesh Offensive in Syria

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok