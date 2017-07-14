Jordan Maintains Near Daily Contact With Russia Over Crisis in Syria - Lawmaker

© AP Photo/ Karin Laub Jordan Rules Out Sending Troops to Syria Safe Zones

AMMAN (Sputnik) — Russia and Jordan maintain regular contact and maintain continuing coordination of efforts aimed at the settlement of the crisis in Syria, Jordan's Parliament Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Raed Khaza'leh told Sputnik on Friday.

"According to my data, there is continuing coordination and almost daily contact between Russia and Jordan in order to find solution for the crisis in Syria," Khaza'leh said.

Khaza'leh added that Jordan fully supported interests of Syria. The lawmaker noted that the role of cooperation between Jordan, Russia and the United States, and coordination between Russia and Jordan, should be aimed at "supporting Jordan's point of view on solution of this conflict."

On June 7, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced that experts from Russia, the United States and Jordan agreed on a memorandum on the establishment of a de-escalation zone in Syria's southwestern Daraa, Quneitra and Suwayda provinces, after the first face-to-face meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump. The ceasefire started at 09:00 GMT on Sunday. The United States and Russia have committed themselves to ensuring the implementation of the ceasefire.

Syria has been devastated by civil war for more than six years now, with government forces fighting opposition factions, including terrorist groups such as the Daesh and the Nusra Front, both of which are outlawed in Russia. Alongside Russia, Iran and Turkey are the other guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire regime, having signed a memorandum on the establishment of four safe zones in Syria that came into force on May 6.