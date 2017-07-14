Register
00:12 GMT +315 July 2017
Live
    Search
    A Syrian national flag flutters near a general view of eastern Aleppo after Syrian government soldiers took control of al-Sakhour neigborhood in Aleppo, Syria in this handout picture provided by SANA on November 28, 2016.

    Jordan Maintains Near Daily Contact With Russia Over Crisis in Syria - Lawmaker

    © REUTERS/
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 19522

    Jordan's Parliament Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Raed Khaza'leh said that the role of cooperation between Jordan, Russia and the United States, and coordination between Russia and Jordan, should be aimed at "supporting Jordan's point of view on solution of this conflict."

    Jordanian soldiers take a break on their armored vehicle (File)
    © AP Photo/ Karin Laub
    Jordan Rules Out Sending Troops to Syria Safe Zones
    AMMAN (Sputnik) — Russia and Jordan maintain regular contact and maintain continuing coordination of efforts aimed at the settlement of the crisis in Syria, Jordan's Parliament Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Raed Khaza'leh told Sputnik on Friday.

    "According to my data, there is continuing coordination and almost daily contact between Russia and Jordan in order to find solution for the crisis in Syria," Khaza'leh said.

    Khaza'leh added that Jordan fully supported interests of Syria. The lawmaker noted that the role of cooperation between Jordan, Russia and the United States, and coordination between Russia and Jordan, should be aimed at "supporting Jordan's point of view on solution of this conflict."

    Amman, Jordan
    CC0 / /
    Lavrov: Russia, US, Jordan Form Southwest Syria Truce Monitoring Center in Amman
    On June 7, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced that experts from Russia, the United States and Jordan agreed on a memorandum on the establishment of a de-escalation zone in Syria's southwestern Daraa, Quneitra and Suwayda provinces, after the first face-to-face meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump. The ceasefire started at 09:00 GMT on Sunday. The United States and Russia have committed themselves to ensuring the implementation of the ceasefire.

    Syria has been devastated by civil war for more than six years now, with government forces fighting opposition factions, including terrorist groups such as the Daesh and the Nusra Front, both of which are outlawed in Russia. Alongside Russia, Iran and Turkey are the other guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire regime, having signed a memorandum on the establishment of four safe zones in Syria that came into force on May 6.

    Related:

    EU-Jordan Association Council Discusses Syria Crisis Settlement - Jordan FM
    Lavrov: Russia, US, Jordan Form Southwest Syria Truce Monitoring Center in Amman
    If US, Jordan 'Really Interested in Syria They Should Join Astana Peace Talks'
    Militants Shell Syria's Izraa Near Border With Jordan Injuring 11 Civilians
    Tags:
    Syrian crisis, Raed Khaza'leh, Syria, Russia, Jordan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Would You Please Stay Away?
    Would You Please Stay Away?
    Anti-Daesh Offensive in Syria
    Anti-Daesh Offensive in Syria

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok