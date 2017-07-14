Jordan Maintains Near Daily Contact With Russia Over Crisis in Syria - Lawmaker

"According to my data, there is continuing coordination and almost daily contact between Russia and Jordan in order to find solution for the crisis in Syria," Khaza'leh said.
Khaza'leh added that Jordan fully supported interests of Syria. The lawmaker noted that the role of cooperation between Jordan, Russia and the United States, and coordination between Russia and Jordan, should be aimed at "supporting Jordan's point of view on solution of this conflict."
Syria has been devastated by civil war for more than six years now, with government forces fighting opposition factions, including terrorist groups such as the Daesh and the Nusra Front, both of which are outlawed in Russia. Alongside Russia, Iran and Turkey are the other guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire regime, having signed a memorandum on the establishment of four safe zones in Syria that came into force on May 6.
