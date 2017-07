© AP Photo/ Syrian Democratic Forces US Fulfills Syrian Democratic Forces' Wish List: Weapons and Armed Vehicles

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Anadolu news agency, eight PKK militants, suspected of planning an attack, were killed in the Dargecit district of the Mardin province, while two machine gun positions were destroyed.

At least three more PKK members were killed in an airstrike in the Hakkari province.

Violence in Turkey escalated in mid-2015, when the Turkish government launched a military campaign in the country's southeast against the PKK, considered by Ankara to be a terrorist organization. Violence escalated further in December, when the Turkish authorities declared a curfew in a number of its southeastern regions.