Register
23:41 GMT +310 July 2017
Live
    Search
    A pro-government fighter walks at the site of recent battles between Houthi fighters and pro-government troops , on the second day of a 48-hour ceasefire in the southwestern city of Taiz, Yemen November 20, 2016

    Iran: US-Russia Ceasefire in Syria Should Extend to Entire Country

    © REUTERS/ Anees Mahyoub
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    348003

    The Iranian foreign ministry has called for the freshly brokered US and Russian ceasefire in southwestern Syria to be extended to the entire war torn nation to aid in peace talks intended to bring the 6-year-old war to an end.

    Foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi told Tasnim news agency that the ceasefire would fall apart in short order unless it was expanded to the entire country. 

    "The agreement can be fruitful if it is expanded to all of Syria and includes all the area that we discussed in Astana talks for de-escalating the tension," Qasemi said, referring to the May peace talks at which Iran, Russia, and Turkey (but not the US) agreed on the creation of "de-escalation zones" where combat operations would be prohibited.

    Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir attends the Arab Foreign Ministers extraordinary meeting to discuss the Syrian crisis in Cairo, on December 19, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ MOHAMED EL-SHAHED
    Saudi, US Foreign Ministers Discuss Qatar, Iran, Fight Against Terrorism

    "Iran is seeking Syria's sovereignty and security, so a ceasefire cannot be limited to a certain location," Qasemi added. "No agreement would be successful without taking the realities on the ground into account."

    According to Qasemi, Moscow fully briefed Iran on the details of the agreement, but Iran has seen "ambiguities in the deal mainly related to the American recent measures in Syria."

    The fourth round of peace talks in Astana is slated to begin on Wednesday, and in preparation for that the Syrian military has halted combat operations in the south of the country. On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and American President Donald Trump met during the G-20 summit in Germany and agreed that they would join the ceasefire.

    An image of the Syrian flag in Damascus
    © AFP 2017/ STR
    De-Escalation Zones in Syria Not Aimed Against Territorial Integrity - UN Envoy

    While Russia and Iran back Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, the West has thrown its weight behind the Syrian Democratic Forces, a coalition of rebel groups whose stated goal is the creation of a secular and democratic Syria.  

    Many were skeptical of Trump and Putin when they announced the ceasefire, and rightly so. Since 2016, there have been no less than three similar agreements, including two between the United States and Russia. All of them unraveled in short order. The May agreement to create de-escalation zones has enjoyed limited success.

    A major driver behind US participation in the new ceasefire was to benefit neighboring Israel and Jordan, allies that feel threatened by Iranian presence in Syria. The Israelis have vowed to stop Tehran from setting up a permanent presence in Syria, and have enforced that with air strikes against Iran-backed militant groups such as the Syrian branch of Hezbollah.

    Free Syrian Army fighters are seen in al Baza'a village in the outskirts of al-Bab town, Syria
    © REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
    Syrian Armed Opposition Expresses Hope for Extension of Deescalation Zone to Whole Country

    "Israel will welcome a genuine ceasefire in Syria but this ceasefire must not enable the establishment of a military presence by Iran and its proxies in Syria in general and in southern Syria in particular," said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a cabinet meeting on Sunday.

    The south of Syria is a key battleground in the war, with different parts of it controlled by either the Syrian government or the Syrian opposition (anti-government Islamist groups supported by Turkey but not the US.)

    The same day that his president agreed to a ceasefire, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson declared to reporters that the Americans "see no long-term role for the Assad family or the Assad regime."

    Related:

    Ceasefire in Syria's Southwest Has All Chances to Be Implemented - De Mistura
    New Ceasefire Agreement in Southwest Syria 'Significant Step' Toward Peace - UN
    Russia Wants Increased US Role in Astana Process on Syria - Lavrov
    Geneva-7 Round of Syria Talks Kicks Off, Damascus Meets With de Mistura
    Trump Satisfied With Implementation of Ceasefire in Southwestern Syria
    Tags:
    peace talks, Syrian ceasefire, Syrian crisis, Hezbollah, Bashar al-Assad, Bahram Qasemi, Rex Tillerson, Benjamin Netanyahu, Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Israel, Russia, Iran, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    New Aircraft in Service With Russia's Veteran Air Wing
    New Aircraft in Service With Russia's Veteran Air Wing
    Stubborn as a Mule
    Stubborn Perseverance
    Anti-Daesh Offensive in Syria
    Anti-Daesh Offensive in Syria

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok