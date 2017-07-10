Mosul Liberation 'Critical Milestone' in Global Anti-Daesh Fight - Tillerson

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Tillerson added that the United States and its Coalition partners will continue to cooperate with the United Nations on stabilizing Mosul.

"On behalf of President Trump and the American people, I congratulate Prime Minister Abadi and the Iraqi people on their liberation of Mosul," Tillerson stated. "This is a critical milestone in the global fight against ISIS [Daesh], and underscores the success of the international effort led by the Iraqi Security Forces."

On Sunday, the anti-terrorist unit of the Iraqi armed forces raised a national flag on the banks of the Tigris River in the historical part of the city of Mosul. The same day, Iraq's Prime Minister Haider Abadi arrived in Mosul to declare the city's liberation from Daesh.

In 2014, Daesh captured vast territories in Iraq and Syria, declaring the establishment of a caliphate in the seized areas. Mosul has served as Daesh's so-called capital in Iraq since then. The Iraqi operation to liberate the city began in October 2016. In June, 2017, the Iraqi command announced the beginning of an offensive on the last fortifications of Daesh in the historical part of Mosul. The operation involved special troops, federal police, rapid reaction forces and the armed forces of Iraq.

On June 29, Abadi declared the recapture of Al Nuri Grand Mosque in Mosul, where the creation of the so-called Islamic caliphate was first announced by the Daesh leader in 2014. Abadi claimed it was the end to the organization’s existence. The same day, US-led coalition's spokesman Ryan Dillon said the full liberation of the city might be achieved within days.