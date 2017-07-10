Ceasefire in Syria's Southwest Has All Chances to Be Implemented - De Mistura

GENEVA (Sputnik) — UN considers ceasefire in Syria's southwest as generally holding and having all chances for implementation, UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura said Monday.

"We consider it a significant step forward," de Mistura told reporters, commenting on the agreement on ceasefire in Syria's southwest, announced by Russia and the United States.

"The agreement is quite holding. We believe it has a very strong chance of being implemented. It was done as a result of long and detailed preparations," de Mistura said.

Syria has been mired in civil war since 2011, with opposition factions and Islamist terrorist groups such as Daesh and al-Nusra Front, now known as Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, both outlawed in Russia and the United States, fighting the Syrian Army.