BEIRUT (Sputnik) – The strategic gas stations’ activity is focused on transferring natural gas to the gas processing plant.

“The Syrian army has regained the control over the Al Hail gas station and continues the offensive toward the oil field, fiercely fighting Daesh militants,” the source said.

In June, the Syrian army's advance near Palmyra in the Homs province deprived Daesh terrorists of control over a gas field. As a result of the fighting near the Syrian city of Palmyra, Daesh terror group lost the Shaer gas field, which deprived it of the income gained from illegal production of hydrocarbons.