Syrian Army Liberates 15 Villages in Southern Province of As-Suwayda From Daesh

BEIRUT (Sputnik) — On Friday, following the meeting between US and Russian presidents, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the United States, Russia and Jordan agreed on the ceasefire in southwestern Syria covering the Daraa, Quneitra and As-Suwayda governorates. The ceasefire started at noon Damascus time (09:00 GMT) on Sunday. The United States and Russia have committed themselves to ensuring the implementation of the ceasefire.

"Syrian army and allied forces liberated from the IS [Daesh] 15 villages in the eastern part of the As-Suwayda governorate. The terrorists sustained losses and retreated," the source said.

In 2014, Daesh captured vast territories in Iraq and Syria, declaring the establishment of a caliphate in the seized areas. Mosul has served as the terrorists' headquarters in Iraq since then. The operation to liberate the city began in October 2016.

Last week, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi declared the recapture of Al Nuri Grand Mosque in Mosul and an end to the so-called Islamic caliphate.