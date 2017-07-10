Turkey to Stay Part of All Ongoing Pipeline Projects to Diversify Supply

© Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev Gazprom's European Partners on Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Slam US Sanctions Threat

ISTANBUL (Sputnik) — Ankara is committed to all ongoing pipeline projects, including the Turkish Stream, in order to secure and diversify energy supply, Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Berat Albayrak said on Monday.

"Another issue is pipeline projects, which are going to secure supply and diversify resources. We will be a part of all these projects – BTC [Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline], Tanap [Trans-Anatolian gas pipeline], TAP [Trans Adriatic pipeline], Turkish Stream, and also for transportation of Eastern Mediterranean gas — all these things are really important for diversification of our supply chains," the minister said at the 22nd World Petroleum Congress (WPC) in Istanbul.

The agreement between the governments of Russia and Turkey on the construction of two underwater legs of the Turkish Stream pipeline in the Black Sea was signed in October 2016. The annual capacity of each part is expected to reach 15.57 billion cubic meters of natural gas. One leg is meant to supply gas to Turkey and the other – to transit gas through the country to Europe.

The 22nd annual WPC kicked off in Turkey’s Istanbul on Sunday and is scheduled to conclude on Thursday. A total of 50 ministers, 500 policymakers, 500 CEOs and some 5,000 delegates from 100 countries are expected to attend the event. About 20,000 exhibition visitors will also come to the WPC venue. The Congress is conducted by the World Petroleum Council, which is a non-advocacy, non-political organization with charitable status in the United Kingdom and has accreditation as a non-governmental organization from the United Nations.