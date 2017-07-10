US Senator McCain Believes Washington Losing War in Afghanistan, Has No Strategy

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Arizona Republican Senator, who recently visited Afghanistan, said the problem was White House, which has not yet announced a clear strategy due to "disarray".
"We have no strategy. And we are losing. When you're not winning, you're losing. And the ANA, the Afghan National Army, is taking unacceptable losses," McCain told CBS news channel.
On June 19, McCain already said the United States had no strategy to end the stalemate in Afghanistan, adding that US Secretary of Defense Mattis told the committee the US was not winning the war in Afghanistan. The Defense Department is currently in the process of outlining a new strategy on the actions in the country.
Afghanistan has been experiencing significant political, social and security-related instability for decades, as terrorist organizations, including the Islamic State terrorist group and the Taliban radical movement, both banned in Russia, continue to stage attacks against civilian and military targets.
