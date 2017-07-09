Register
23:26 GMT +309 July 2017
Live
    Search
    Syria's main opposition High Negotiations Committee (HNC) leader Nasr al-Hariri arrives to take part in a round of negotiations with UN Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Syria Staffan de Mistura (no pictured), during the Intra Syria talks, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland May 16, 2017

    Syrian Opposition's HNC Welcomes De-Escalation Zone, Hopes for Extension

    © REUTERS/ Salvatore Di Nolfi/Pool
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 7510

    Syrian opposition's High Negotiations Committee welcomes the establishment of the de-escalation zone in Syria's south, recently brokered by Russia and the United States, and hopes it would be extended to the rest of the country, HNC’s spokesman Yahya Aridi said Sunday.

    GENEVA (Sputnik) — Immediately after the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his counterpart Donald Trump on July 7, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the experts from Russia, the United States and Jordan had agreed on a memorandum on the establishment of a de-escalation zone. It covers Daraa, Quneitra and As-Suwayda provinces  in southwestern Syria. Thus, Moscow and Washington pledged to ensure the implementation of the ceasefire in that region starting from July.

    "De-escalation of hostilities in the south is important, because the main concern of our people is to have peace and freedom. To get rid of terrorism…We want this thing [de-escalation] from the south to be extended to the whole Syrian geography. If it brings peace to the south, and if it extends to the other parts of Syria, it's important for us," Aridi told reporters.

    The spokesman also expressed hope that the parties to the Syrian conflict will be able to achieve progress in the Syrian crisis settlement at the upcoming UN-led intra-Syrian talks, which will start in Geneva on July 10.

    Syrian farmers clean a cow at Raqqad river in Quneitra, Syria July 8,2017
    © REUTERS/ Alaa al-Faqir
    No Violations of Newly Introduced Ceasefire in Southwestern Syria Registered
    “We hope that something will come out of this round, although the expectations are quiet low. We felt that there is an international serious endeavor and effort to bring peace and tranquility in Syria, especially in light of what happened in the south," Aridi said.

    At the  latest international meeting on Astana, which took place earlier in the week, three ceasefire guarantor states – Russia, Turkey and Iran – with help of Jordan and the United states as observers, tried to coordinate a whole range of specifics of the establishment of four de-escalation zones in Syria. They could not agree on all the details and sign a package of documents, but committed to continue work at the expert level.

    The High Negotiations Committee was formed in late 2015 at a conference held in Saudi Arabia and serves as one of Syria's major opposition blocs.

    Related:

    Netanyahu Wants Russia, US to Take Into Account Israeli Position Over Syria
    Russia Registers 2 Ceasefire Violations in Syria in 24 Hours - MoD
    Results of the G20 Summit: Can a Consensus End the Wars in Ukraine and Syria?
    Tags:
    de-escalation, Syrian opposition's High Negotiations Committee (HNC), Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hey Down There! Highlights of the International Drone Photography Contest 2017
    Hey Down There! Highlights of the International Drone Photography Contest 2017
    Melania the Intruder
    Melania the Party Crasher
    T-14: Russian Tank That Changed The Arms Market
    T-14 Armata: The Russian Tank That Changed the Arms Market

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok