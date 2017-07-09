Ice Cream & Coke: Kuwaiti Family Opens Pablo Escobar-Themed Ice Cream Parlor

According to the Columbian news website El Tiempo, the enterprising immigrants decided to use the Pablo Escobar brand due to the local popularity of the Netflix series Narcos, a dramatized account of rise and fall of the Colombian drug kingpin and the infamous Medellin Cartel.

"#InPhotos: Absurd family ice cream parlor pays tribute to Pablo Escobar in Kuwait."

The Pablo Escobar ice cream parlor opened its doors a few months ago. The shop's menu includes a cold cocktail called 'Silver or lead', a phrase used by the Escobar character in the Netflix show. Employees of the parlor wear T-shirts featuring a picture of a smiling Escobar, a reprint of the police mugshot made during his first arrest.

The Escobar co-founded Medellin Cartel is believed to have been responsible for approximately 4,000 killings, including 107 people blown up in the 1989 destruction of Avianca Flight 203 over Soacha, Colombia. The Medellin Cartel is thought to have trafficked upwards of 80% of all cocaine shipped into the United States in the 1980s and early 1990s.

Escobar's success in the drug trade led Forbes to name him the seventh richest man in the world in 1989, when he was estimated to have made $21.9 billion a year in personal income.

The drug baron was killed during a shootout with police as he tried to flee from officers in December 1993, and his drug empire collapsed soon after.

In 2013, Colombian authorities denied Escobar's relatives the right to register the 'Pablo Emilio Escobar Gaviria' trademark, on the grounds that it "offended the morality of Colombian society and public order." Escobar's widow and children no longer bear his name, having changed it upon moving to Argentina in the late 1990s.