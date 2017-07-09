Russia Registers 2 Ceasefire Violations in Syria in 24 Hours - MoD

© Photo: Mohamed Maaruf Russia Registers 8 Ceasefire Violations in Syria in 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russian representatives in the Russian-Turkish commission on the Syrian truce have registered two violations of the ceasefire regime in Syria over the past 24 hours, while Turkey informed about seven cases, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday in a daily bulletin.

"Situation in the de-escalation zones is assessed as stable. Within last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 2 cases of firing in the province of Latakia. The Turkish party has registered 7 cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces of Latakia (2), Hama (2), Damascus (2), and Daraa (1)," the ministry said in a daily bulletin.

The highest number of cases of unselective firing from small arms was recorded in the territories under the control of militants from such terrorist groups as the Daesh and the Jabhat Fatah al Sham (both outlawed in Russia), the bulletin added.

Within the past 24 hours a ceasefire agreement with the settlement of Raas al-Nuriya in the Quneitra province was signed.

"Total number of inhabited areas, the leaders of which had signed reconciliation agreements is 2,001," the bulletin said.

The Russian Defense Ministry also said that negotiations with armed opposition commanders on joining the ceasefire were being continued in the Aleppo, Idlib, Damascus, Hama, Homs and Quneitra provinces.

"The number of armed formations, which had claimed to observe the ceasefire regime, is 228," the bulletin said.

Syria has been in the state of civil war for six years, with government forces fighting against both Syrian opposition groups and terrorist organizations. Moscow has been assisting Damascus both via supporting the struggle against the terrorist groups and via providing humanitarian aid to the residents of the crisis-torn country.