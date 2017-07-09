Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Congratulates Libya’s Gen. Haftar on Benghazi Liberation

–

DUBAI (Sputnik)On Wednesday, Haftar said that the army had fully liberated the country’s second most populous city from extremist militias.

AL Nahyan met with Haftar on Saturday in Abu Dhabi congratulating the commander on the victory in Benghazi and wishing further success for the Libyan forces in their struggle with terrorists, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The crown prince also expresses his hope that Libya would manage to reach national unity.

During the meeting the parties also discussed the ways to boost the bilateral cooperation focusing on the issue of fighting terrorism.

Libya has been in turmoil since the 2011 civil war that resulted in the overthrow of country’s longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi. Different territories of the African nation are controlled by various authorities.

The eastern part of the crisis-torn state is governed by its parliament, with headquarters in the city of Tobruk. The parliament is backed by the Libyan National Army. At the same time, the Government of National Accord operates in the country's west and is headquartered in Tripoli.