14:04 GMT +308 July 2017
    President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg

    Erdogan Says Expectations From Russian-Turkish Joint Efforts in Syria High

    During the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the expectations from joint efforts of Moscow and Ankara in Syrian settlement were very high, praising Russia's role in the process.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, second left, talk during their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg. Right: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
    Putin, Erdogan Discuss Turkish Stream, Akkuyu NPP Construction, Syrian Crisis
    HAMBURG (Sputnik) Erdogan and Putin met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in the German city of Hamburg.

    "[Joint efforts of Moscow and Ankara] send a clear signal to the peoples of the region and whole world community. The expectations are really very high," Erdogan said.

    The president noted that a huge contribution has also been made in the development of Turkish-Russian relations.

    "Personally and on behalf of my people I would like to express gratitude to you for the role you played [in Syrian settlement]," Erdogan told Putin.

    Russia, Iran and Turkey are guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire regime. The three guarantor states signed a memorandum on the establishment of four safe zones in the war-torn country at the Astana talks on the Syrian settlement that took place on May 3-4. The document came into force on May 6.

