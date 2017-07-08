Erdogan Says Expectations From Russian-Turkish Joint Efforts in Syria High

–

HAMBURG (Sputnik)Erdogan and Putin met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in the German city of Hamburg.

"[Joint efforts of Moscow and Ankara] send a clear signal to the peoples of the region and whole world community. The expectations are really very high," Erdogan said.

The president noted that a huge contribution has also been made in the development of Turkish-Russian relations.

"Personally and on behalf of my people I would like to express gratitude to you for the role you played [in Syrian settlement]," Erdogan told Putin.

Russia, Iran and Turkey are guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire regime. The three guarantor states signed a memorandum on the establishment of four safe zones in the war-torn country at the Astana talks on the Syrian settlement that took place on May 3-4. The document came into force on May 6.