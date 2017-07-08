Russia Registers 8 Ceasefire Violations in Syria in 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

© Photo: Russian Defence Ministry Russia Registers 11 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - MoD

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russian representatives in the Russian-Turkish commission on the Syrian truce have registered a total of eight violations of the ceasefire regime in Syria over the past 24 hours, while Turkey informed about seven cases, the Russian Defense Ministry said Saturday.

"Situation in the de-escalation zones is assessed as stable. Within last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered eight cases of firing in the provinces of Aleppo (1), Hama (1), Latakia (2) and Damascus (4). The Turkish party has registered seven cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces of Damascus (5), Suwayda (1) and Daraa (1)," the ministry said in a daily bulletin.

The highest number of cases of unselective firing from small arms was recorded in the territories under the control of militants from such terrorist groups as the Daesh and the Jabhat Fatah al Sham (both outlawed in Russia), the statement added.

The ministry also said that negotiations with armed opposition commanders on joining the ceasefire were being continued in the Aleppo, Idlib, Damascus, Hama, Homs and Quneitra provinces.

Syria has been in the state of civil war for six years, with government forces fighting against both Syrian opposition groups and terrorist organizations. Moscow has been assisting Damascus both via supporting the struggle against the terrorist groups and via providing humanitarian aid to the residents of the crisis-torn country.