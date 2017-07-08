Register
14:04 GMT +308 July 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Turkish APC drives at their military base in Doha, Qatar June 18, 2017. Picture taken June 18, 2017

    The Real Reason Behind the Ultimatum to Qatar to Shut Down Turkish Military Base

    © REUTERS/ Qatar News Agency
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    1133560

    Before leaving for the G20 Summit in Hamburg, President Erdogan reaffirmed Turkey's support for Doha in its dispute with four Gulf neighbors and said that his military will stay in Qatar despite their demands to shut down the base. Sputnik Arabic discussed the issue with Qatari political analyst Muhammed al Musaffir.

    Turkish troops seen at their military base in Doha, Qatar June 23, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Qatar News Agency
    Turkey Vows to Keep Troops in Qatar Despite Arab States' Demands
    On Wednesday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reaffirmed Turkey's support for Doha, saying that Ankara remains loyal to Qatar, but would close its military base if Qatari authorities made such a request.

    His comments came in the follow up to the 13-point ultimatum which was handed over by Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt to Doha. The list, among others, included the demand to shut down Turkish military base in Qatar. Doha rejected the ultimatum.

    "When it comes to this list of 13 items… it's not acceptable under any circumstances," Erdogan said in an interview with France 24 television.

    Also on Wednesday, Erdogan told German weekly Die Zeit that "what is being done with Qatar runs counter to international law."

    He said the Arab states' demand for a Turkish military base in Qatar to be closed shows "a lack of respect toward us and Qatar." '

    "The Americans are also there, with 9,000 soldiers, and so are the French…. Why are the Saudis disturbed by us and not by that? This is unacceptable."

    Sputnik Arabic discussed the issue with Qatari political analyst, academician Muhammed al Musaffir, who said that the Turkish military presence in Qatar "has no relation to the ongoing crisis in the region."

    Flags of Arab states are seen along the Nile river ahead of a meeting of the foreign ministers of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Bahrain, in Cairo, Egypt July 5, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Mohamed Abd El Ghany
    Military Invasion Not the Only Option: How Else Saudi Arabia Might Ignite Qatar
    "The agreement on the military cooperation between Qatar and Turkey was reached back in 2014. Under this agreement, Turkish military advisers arrived in Qatar. Right before the crisis, Ankara and Doha held joint military drills. Qatar also held military exercises with other countries of the Persian Gulf. It should be noted that Saudi Arabia also has military agreements with Turkey," Muhammed al Musaffir told Sputnik.

    With regards to the criticism that these agreements are being implemented only now, the political analyst explained that the implementation of such agreements requires time. They were signed in 2014-2015. In July 2016, there was a coup attempt in Turkey. Then the agreements have been being ratified and then the crisis broke out.

    "Turkey has supported Qatar. According to the agreement, it is an open support. Turkey poses no threat to the security of the region. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates each have large armies, which Qatar can't compete with. That is why we need similar military agreements to be able to have certain superiority," Muhammed al Musaffir said.

    A man looks at pigeons at Souq Waqif market in Doha, Qatar, June 6, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Naseem Zeitoon
    Qatar's Ace is Saudi Nemesis
    According to the analysis of the Turkish Daily Sabah, Turkey has three military bases outside its borders. One of them is located in Bashiqa in northern Iraq, which has been a training center for anti-Daesh fighters at the request of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG). At the same time, the base makes it possible for Ankara to neutralize national security threats before Daesh terrorists reach its borders.

    The second base is located in Somalia, where local troops have been receiving training as part of a broader strategy to empower that country politically, economically and socially in order to help Somalians to address the threats of instability, terrorism and hunger.

    The third and final military base is in Qatar. The activities to set up the base were launched back in 2014 in an effort to contribute to Doha's security.  Long before the recent crisis, more than 80 Turkish troops were already stationed in Qatar to lay the foundations of Ankara's future base.

    "Simply put, the Turkish base wasn't just planned and agreed on long before the crisis but it was also an ongoing project," the newspaper said.

    A Qatari woman walks in front of the city skyline in Doha, Qatar.
    © AP Photo/ Kamran Jebreili
    Western Attempts to Incite Persian Gulf States 'Could Provoke New World War'
    On the third day after Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries severed their ties with Qatar, June 7, the Turkish Parliament fast-tracked an agreement with Qatar regarding the establishment of a military base outside Doha.

    Following Parliament's approval, 23 additional troops and five armored vehicles were deployed to Doha on June 18.  At that time Turkish daily Hurriyet reported that the number of Turkish soldiers sent to the Gulf state could eventually reach 1,000, adding that an air force contingent was also envisaged.

    According to a statement from the Qatari Ministry of Defense's Communication Directorate, three batches of Turkish reinforcements have arrived to Al Udeid air base in Qatar since then and are taking part in training exercises under mutual agreements between Qatar and Turkey. The first joint drills took place at the Tariq bin Ziyad military camp in Doha.

    Turkish APC drives at their military base in Doha, Qatar June 18, 2017. Picture taken June 18, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Qatar News Agency
    Qatar Could Restore Peace With Neighbors Soon, But 'They Won't Forget Turkey's Take on the Crisis'
    Meanwhile, Qatar hosts largest US military base in the Middle East. According to different estimates, Al Udeid Air Base, located some 30 km southwest of Doha, is home to some 11,000 US military personnel.

    In 2016, the base was used as staging ground to fly B-52 airstrikes against Daesh targets in Iraq and Syria. Early in the Afghanistan campaign, F-16 fighters and E-8C Joint Stars reconnaissance planes that monitor ground units were based there, along with refueling tankers.

    "So why did they ask Qatar to shut down the base? Why would the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries, which clearly have no problem with the US military base near Doha, want Turkish troops to leave?" Daily Sabah questioned.

    "It would be wrong to assume that this demand reflects their general view on Turkey. A closer look at their demands from Qatar reveals that they actually believe that Doha threatens their vital interests. As such, they would like the Qataris to become diplomatically and economically dependent on Saudi Arabia and others, which means no relationship whatsoever with any nation that could empower Doha. In other words, the demand to shut down the Turkish base is more about weakening Qatar than the perceived threat(s) posed by Turkey," it finally stated.

    Tags:
    Turkish military presence, military base, Turkey, Persian Gulf, Doha, Qatar
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Zero-Sum Game
    Zero-Sum Game
    G20 in numbers
    G-20 in Numbers

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok