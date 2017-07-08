Deputy UN Syria Envoy in Damascus to Discuss Preparations for Geneva Talks

© AFP 2017/ FABRICE COFFRINI UN Syria Envoy Has High Hopes for Putin-Trump First Meeting at G20

DAMASCUS (Sputnik)Deputy UN Special Envoy for Syria Ramzy Ezzeldin Ramzy arrived on Saturday from Beirut in Damascus to discuss preparations for the next round of the Geneva talks on Syria, a source in the United Nations told Sputnik.

"Mr. Ramzy arrived today from Beirut in Damascus and immediately headed for the Syrian Foreign Ministry," the source said.

There is no information whether Ramzy was going to meet with Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem.

Ramzy is expected to discuss the preparations for the next round of the Geneva talks that will start in the Swiss city of Geneva on July 10.

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.