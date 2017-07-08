Register
    This Saturday, April. 29, 2017 still taken from video, shows an American soldier looking out of an armored vehicle in the northern village of Darbasiyah, Syria

    'Divide and Rule': Why Washington Won't Leave Syria

    © AP Photo/ APTV
    Middle East
    Topic:
    2017 G20 Summit in Hamburg (63)
    257205

    At their first face-to-face meeting in the German port city of Hamburg, the Russian and US Presidents pledged to ensure the implementation of the ceasefire in southwestern Syria, starting July 9. However, military analyst Andrei Koshkin explained to Sputnik why the US is not interested in a peaceful diplomatic resolution of the conflict.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of the USA Donald Trump, right, talk during their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg. Left: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
    © Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev
    Most Anticipated G20 Meeting Between Putin, Trump Reveals ‘Positive Chemistry’
    At the first ever and the most anticipated at G20 summit in Hamburg bilateral meeting on Friday — between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump – the two leaders addressed four topics, including the settlement of the Syrian conflict.

    The two foreign ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Rex Tillerson, who briefed journalists on the results of the meeting, which was initially intended to take 30 minutes, but lasted for over two hours, said that the two leaders managed to give a logical continuation to Syria peace talks hosted by Astana, which wrapped up just a day before.

    Three ceasefire guarantor states, Russia, Turkey and Iran, with help of Jordan and the US as observers, have been trying to coordinate a whole range of specifics of the establishment of four de-escalation zones in Syria.

    "Experts from Russia, the United States and Jordan completed today the work in the capital of Jordan, Amman. They agreed a memorandum on the establishment of a deescalation zone in southwestern Syria: in Daraa, Quneitra and As-Suwayda provinces, which will have a ceasefire in force from midday, Damascus time, on July 9," Lavrov told reporters immediately after the Trump-Putin meeting.

    National flags of Russia and the US
    © REUTERS/ Maxim Shemetov
    US Military May Resist Working With Russia in Syria Despite Diplomatic Progress
    Thus, Russia and the US have pledged to ensure the implementation of the ceasefire in that region of Syria, starting July 9.

    Security around the country’s southwest will be provided by Russian military police in coordination with the Americans and Jordanians.

    Tillerson, in turn, noted that this coordination would be "the first show of success," and the two states hope to "replicate that elsewhere."

    Andrei Koshkin, a military political analyst and head of the Department of Sociology and Political Science at the Russian Plekhanov Economic University, told Sputnik Radio that the pre-conditions for the political settlement of the Syrian conflict have been set due to the Russian efforts in that country.

    However he doubted that Washington is interested in a peaceful diplomatic resolution of the conflict and explained why.

    "We should take into account that the general position of the US on Syria is: "divide and rule." No matter what, the Americans are still eager to oust President Bashar Assad and replace him with a pro-American leader," he told Sputnik.

    A destroyed house in Syria
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    New Syria Ceasefire Deal May Be US Attempt to Save Rebels From Defeat
    The US will still try to turn the situation to its own favor, even though Russia and its allies, Iran and Turkey, have done a lot to end up the military conflict and lay groundwork for the political settlement of the crisis.

    "I am deeply convinced that the US intends to maintain tensions in the Middle East and in Syria in particular, to be able to gain certain benefits for the US. And here I mean certain economic bonuses and dividends," the military political analyst concluded.

    Topic:
    2017 G20 Summit in Hamburg (63)
    Tags:
    economic benefits, Syrian peace talks, conflict settlement, Syrian conflict, G20 summit in Hamburg, Andrei Koshkin, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Syria, United States, Russia
