'Divide and Rule': Why Washington Won't Leave Syria

At the first ever and the most anticipated at G20 summit in Hamburg bilateral meeting on Friday — between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump – the two leaders addressed four topics, including the settlement of the Syrian conflict.

The two foreign ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Rex Tillerson, who briefed journalists on the results of the meeting, which was initially intended to take 30 minutes, but lasted for over two hours, said that the two leaders managed to give a logical continuation to Syria peace talks hosted by Astana, which wrapped up just a day before.

Three ceasefire guarantor states, Russia, Turkey and Iran, with help of Jordan and the US as observers, have been trying to coordinate a whole range of specifics of the establishment of four de-escalation zones in Syria.

"Experts from Russia, the United States and Jordan completed today the work in the capital of Jordan, Amman. They agreed a memorandum on the establishment of a deescalation zone in southwestern Syria: in Daraa, Quneitra and As-Suwayda provinces, which will have a ceasefire in force from midday, Damascus time, on July 9," Lavrov told reporters immediately after the Trump-Putin meeting.

Thus, Russia and the US have pledged to ensure the implementation of the ceasefire in that region of Syria, starting July 9.

Security around the country’s southwest will be provided by Russian military police in coordination with the Americans and Jordanians.

Tillerson, in turn, noted that this coordination would be "the first show of success," and the two states hope to "replicate that elsewhere."

Andrei Koshkin, a military political analyst and head of the Department of Sociology and Political Science at the Russian Plekhanov Economic University, told Sputnik Radio that the pre-conditions for the political settlement of the Syrian conflict have been set due to the Russian efforts in that country.

However he doubted that Washington is interested in a peaceful diplomatic resolution of the conflict and explained why.

"We should take into account that the general position of the US on Syria is: "divide and rule." No matter what, the Americans are still eager to oust President Bashar Assad and replace him with a pro-American leader," he told Sputnik.

The US will still try to turn the situation to its own favor, even though Russia and its allies, Iran and Turkey, have done a lot to end up the military conflict and lay groundwork for the political settlement of the crisis.

"I am deeply convinced that the US intends to maintain tensions in the Middle East and in Syria in particular, to be able to gain certain benefits for the US. And here I mean certain economic bonuses and dividends," the military political analyst concluded.