Over 90 PKK Militants Killed During Raids in Southeastern Turkey Within Week

Turkish Airstrikes Kill 4 PKK Militants in Northern Iraq – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The militants, including three senior members of the group, were killed in Turkey's Sirnak, Hakkari and Pervari provinces, the Anadolu news agency said, citing the General Staff’s statement.

The operation took place from June 29 to July 6, with four Turkish soldiers killed and 10 others injured.

Tensions between Ankara and the PKK escalated in July 2015 when a ceasefire collapsed due to a series of terror attacks allegedly committed by PKK members. As a result, Turkey launched a military campaign in the country's southeast against the PKK, considered to be a terrorist organization by Ankara. Violence escalated further in December, when the Turkish authorities declared a curfew in a number of its southeastern regions.