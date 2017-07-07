Over 90 PKK Militants Killed During Raids in Southeastern Turkey Within Week

The operation took place from June 29 to July 6, with four Turkish soldiers killed and 10 others injured.
Tensions between Ankara and the PKK escalated in July 2015 when a ceasefire collapsed due to a series of terror attacks allegedly committed by PKK members. As a result, Turkey launched a military campaign in the country's southeast against the PKK, considered to be a terrorist organization by Ankara. Violence escalated further in December, when the Turkish authorities declared a curfew in a number of its southeastern regions.
