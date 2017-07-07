US-Led Coalition Identifies 114 Civilian Casualties in Iraq, Syria Strikes

–

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)The US-led coalition identified 27 credible civilian casualty reports from Iraq and Syria indicating unintentional death of 114 civilians in strikes against the Daesh terror group (banned in Russia), according to the coalition’s monthly casualty report released on Friday.

"In the month of May…The Coalition completed the assessment of 141 reports, of which 114 were assessed to be non-credible and 27 were assessed to be credible resulting in 119 unintentional civilian deaths," the report stated.

The total number of casualties since the beginning of strikes in 2014 now amounts to at least 603, according to the report.

The US-led coalition of 69 members is conducting airstrikes, ground-based and rocket-propelled artillery fire against Daesh in Syria and Iraq.

The strikes in Iraq are conducted in support of the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the UN Security Council or the government of President Bashar Assad.