01:41 GMT +307 July 2017
    Syrian Foreign Ministry in Damascus

    Turkey's Military Actions in Syria Violate Int'l Law - Syrian Foreign Ministry

    © East News/ Zhang Naijie
    Middle East
    The Turkish Armed Forces violate all international laws and the UNSC resolutions while invading some areas on the Syrian territory and conducting military operations, according to the Syrian Foreign Ministry.

    A picture of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is seen through Turkish national flags ahead of the constitutional referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 14, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Alkis Konstantinidis
    Turkey Will Never Allow a New State in Northern Syria - Erdogan
    BEIRUT (Sputnik) — The Turkish Armed Forces violate all international laws and the UNSC resolutions while invading some areas on the Syrian territory and conducting military operations, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

    "The aggressive actions and expansionist delusions of the regime of [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan on the Syrian territory are the blatant violation of the international law and UN Security Council resolutions," the statement said, referring to recent Turkey's incursions in several areas in Syria, namely in Azaz, Jibrin and Ekhtrin in northern Aleppo.

    According to the ministry, the "destructive" actions of Ankara in these areas prove that Turkey is the "main partner of terrorists" and poses a real threat to the stability in the region.

    Damascus informed the UN secretary general and the head of the Security Council in two letters on Thursday about these recent aggressive actions, the ministry added.

    On Wednesday, thousands of residents of the Afrin city in northern Syria participated in a demonstration against Turkey's actions and called on the international community to pressure Ankara and prevent the Turkish forces from advance deeper inside Syrian territory.

    In March, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim announced the successful completion of the operation Euphrates Shield, during which the Turkish-led forces had driven the Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) terror group, outlawed in Russia, from a number of settlements in northern Syria. However, Ankara has continued military operations against Syrian Kurdish armed groups, suspected by Turkey of links with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey.

    Afrin is located in the province of Aleppo and belongs to the de facto autonomous region of Rojava, proclaimed by the Kurds in the north of Syria. On May 20, Turkey’s General Staff announced a new plan of anti-terrorist operations in the region against possible attacks of the Kurdish armed groups in Syria and Iraq.

