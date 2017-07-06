UN Objects to Nations Interfering With Syria Chemical Weapons Probe

© AP Photo/ via AP video Syrian Army Achieves Victories Without Use of Chemical Weapons – Minister

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — A UN investigative mechanism formed to probe the use of chemical weapons in Syria is determined to complete the investigation of an April attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun without interference of nations that are attempting to influence the result, the UN Joint Investigative Mechanism’s leader Edmond Mulet told reporters on Thursday.

"We do receive, unfortunately, direct and indirect messages all the time from many sides telling us how to do our work and some of those messages are very clear in saying that if we don’t according to them, to these different visions, then they will not accept the conclusions of our work," Mulet stated. "So, my message to the council today was please let us do our work."

Speaking about the sources of such messages, Mulet said they are coming from "everywhere," from more than one but less than 20 nations.

The Joint Investigative Mechanism will present results of its investigation of Syria’s latest alleged chemical weapons incident in October, he added.

Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons’(OPCW) mission has confirmed the use of the nerve agent sarin in the April 4 attack on Khan Sheikhoun.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday it found a number of fundamental drawbacks in the OPCW report concerning the use of the chemical weapon in the April incident in Syria’s Idlib province.

On April 21, Syrian President Bashar Assad told Sputnik that there was no chemical weapon attack in Idlib, adding that the reports were a false flag and a fabrication which was supposed to justify a US missile strike on the Syrian airbase.