WATCH: Pakistan Test Fires Surface-to-Surface Ballistic Missile

"The weapon system will augment credible deterrence against [the] prevailing threat spectrum more effectively, including anti-missile defenses. Nasr is a high precision weapon system with the ability of quick deployments," Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said according to Samaa TV.

​The trials were conducted to evaluate the projectile’s technical parameters. The missile’s range has increased from 60 kilometers to 70 kilometers.

Bajwa congratulated the engineers and scientists working on the missile project on helping Pakistan expand its deterrence capability and recognized the Army Strategic Force’s operational preparedness and level of training. The chief said that he had the utmost confidence in the control, security, effective command and safety of Pakistan’s strategic assets.

"You are our real heroes; the unseen; we owe you our gratitude." He added that war must be avoided and "Our strategic capability is a guarantee of peace against a highly militarised and increasingly belligerent neighbor."

The chief remarked that "Nasr has put cold water on Cold Start," referring to India’s "Cold Start" operational doctrine, whereby India envisions overtaking Pakistan without a nuclear incident breaking out in the event of a military conflict. India and Pakistan both have nuclear weapons.

India only recently officially acknowledged the existence of Cold Start, with Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat telling India Today in a January interview, "The Cold Start doctrine exists for conventional military operations. Whether we have to conduct conventional operations for such strikes is a decision well thought through, involving the government and the Cabinet Committee on Security."

The ISPR release also said that to ensure regional stability and security, Pakistan is willing to do anything, remarking, "We wholeheartedly support all government efforts at peace through dialogue. Our capability is only meant to ensure [that] no one thinks war remains an option."

Bajwa witnessed the launch alongside Army Strategic Force Commander Lieutenant General Mian Muhammad Hilal Hussain, National Engineering and Scientific Commission (NESCOM) Chairman Nabeel Hayat Malik and Lieutenant Mazhar Jamil, director of the General Strategic Plans Division.