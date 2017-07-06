Syrian Army Extends Truce in Southern Provinces Until July 8

BEIRUT (Sputnik) — The Syrian army command announced on Thursday the extension of the ceasefire in the provinces of Daraa, Quneitra and As-Suwayda until the end of July 8.

"The ceasefire regime in the southern provinces of Daraa, Quneitra and As-Suwayda [extended] until the end of 8.7.2017. In case of a provocation, an adequate response will be made," a copy of the Syrian army statement received by Sputnik says.

On Monday, the Syrian army command announced a temporary ceasefire on the southern front until July 6, inclusively.