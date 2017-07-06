Register
    A still image taken from a video released on the internet by Islamic State-affiliated Amaq News Agency, on April 18, 2017, purports to show the aftermath, said to be in al-Bukamal town, in Deir al-Zor province, after air strikes thought to have been directed by planes from a U.S.-led military coalition, Syria

    US Coalition Strikes Against Daesh Destroy Dozens of Oil Assets Near Deir Ez-Zor

    The US-led coalition air forces conducted 34 strikes consisting of 93 engagements against the Daesh targets in Iraq and Syria, according to statement of Operation Inherent Resolve.

    Attacking ISIS positions near Deir ez-Zor
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    US-Led Coalition Destroys Daesh's 'Financial Facility' Near Deir Ez-Zor
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US-led coalition against the terror group Daesh (also known as ISIL or ISIS, banned in Russia) carried out 34 strikes consisting of 93 engagements in Iraq and Syria on Wednesday, including six near the Syrian city of Deir ez-Zor that destroyed multiple oil assets, Operation Inherent Resolve said in a press release.

    "Near Dayr Az Zawr [Deir ez-Zor], six strikes destroyed 34 ISIS [Daesh] oil barrels, eight oil stills, five construction items, five oil trucks, four front-end loaders, three oil storage tanks, an oil distillation tank and a well-head," the release stated on Thursday.

    Twenty-three additional strikes in Syria destroyed Daesh-held buildings, a vehicle borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) facility, sniper position, drone site and other targets near Al Shadaddi and Raqqa, the coalition said.

    Members of the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) advance towards the Grand Mosque of Nuri in the Old City of Mosul on June 29, 2017, during the ongoing offensive by Iraqi forces to retake the last district still held by the Islamic State (IS) group
    © AFP 2017/ AHMAD AL-RUBAYE
    US-Led Coalition Destroys 33 Fighting Positions Near Iraq’s Mosul
    Five strikes consisting of 60 engagements in Iraq targeted the terror group near Bayji, Mosul and Rawah.

    Operation Inherent Resolve said three strikes near Mosul destroyed 19 fighting positions, three IEDs, mortars, a rocket-propelled grenade system and others, while the two strikes near Bayji and Rawah destroyed vehicles, weapons, and a staging area.

    The US-led coalition of 69 members is conducting airstrikes, ground-based and rocket-propelled artillery fire against Daesh in Syria and Iraq. The strikes in Iraq are conducted in support of the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the UN Security Council or the government of President Bashar Assad.

    Tags:
    airstrikes, Daesh, Deir Ez-Zor, Syria, Iraq, United States
