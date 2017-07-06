US Coalition Strikes Against Daesh Destroy Dozens of Oil Assets Near Deir Ez-Zor

"Near Dayr Az Zawr [Deir ez-Zor], six strikes destroyed 34 ISIS [Daesh] oil barrels, eight oil stills, five construction items, five oil trucks, four front-end loaders, three oil storage tanks, an oil distillation tank and a well-head," the release stated on Thursday.
Twenty-three additional strikes in Syria destroyed Daesh-held buildings, a vehicle borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) facility, sniper position, drone site and other targets near Al Shadaddi and Raqqa, the coalition said.
Operation Inherent Resolve said three strikes near Mosul destroyed 19 fighting positions, three IEDs, mortars, a rocket-propelled grenade system and others, while the two strikes near Bayji and Rawah destroyed vehicles, weapons, and a staging area.
The US-led coalition of 69 members is conducting airstrikes, ground-based and rocket-propelled artillery fire against Daesh in Syria and Iraq. The strikes in Iraq are conducted in support of the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the UN Security Council or the government of President Bashar Assad.
