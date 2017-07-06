Register
15:04 GMT +306 July 2017
Live
    Search
    Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir (2-L), UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan (L), Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry (R), and Bahraini Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed al-Khalifa (2-R) meet to discuss the diplomatic situation with Qatar, in Cairo, Egypt, July, 5 2017

    Germany Pledges to Get to the Bottom of Saudi Terror Allegations Against Qatar

    © REUTERS/ Khaled Elfiqi/Pool
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    1566 0 0

    The German Federal Intelligence Service (BND) is going to use its expertise to find out the truth behind the allegations against Qatar, the Foreign Ministry has said.

    The German Federal Intelligence Service will investigate the allegations made by some Arab countries that Qatar supports terrorism, the German Foreign Minister pledged on a trip to the Gulf region this week.

    "The Federal Intelligence Service (BND) is to help to clarify the accusations against Qatar. To this end, closer cooperation between the two countries' secret services was agreed during Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel's visit to the Gulf emirate," a source in the German delegation to Qatar told the Die Zeit newspaper.

    On Monday, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel arrived in Saudi Arabia at the beginning of a three-day visit to the Gulf region. He also visited the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Kuwait; the latter is helping to mediate the crisis.

    Syrian President Bashar al-Assad (C) new Defence Minister Hassan Turkmani (L) and former Defence Minister Mustafa Tlass attend a ceremony at the unknown soldier monument in Damascus, Syria October 6, 2003.
    © REUTERS/ SANA
    'Assad Mustn't Go': How Qatar, France, Germany 'Wised Up in Regard to Syria'
    On June 5, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt cut diplomatic ties with Qatar, alleging that the Gulf nation supports terrorists and militant groups with ties to Iran.  They also imposed an economic and transport blockade, which ended air links with Doha and closed the crossing at Qatar's only land border with Saudi Arabia.

    Via Kuwait, last week the four countries handed a list of demands to Qatar that Doha must fulfil in order to have the blockade lifted.

    The ultimatum demands that Qatar, among other things, cut its ties with Iran, close the Turkish military base on its soil and shut down Al Jazeera and its affiliates. Other demands call on Doha to publically denounce relations with Islamist groups, end its suspected financing of terrorism and hand over persons designated as terrorists by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt. Moreover, financial compensation is demanded of Qatar, although the sum was not reported.

    People exchange money from an exchange house in Doha, Qatar, June 11, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Tom Finn/File Photo
    Riyal Boycott: Saudi Arabia Turns Screws on Qatar With Currency Blockade
    Qatar has refused to bow to the demands and did not meet the initial ten-day deadline for a response to the ultimatum. After a two-day extension it offered a response on Wednesday, which was rejected by the four countries, who said the response "was overall negative and lacked any content."

    Speaking after a meeting with Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani in Doha on Tuesday, Gabriel praised Doha's "really restrained" reaction to the conflict.

    "Qatar has not taken counter-measures, has not considered how it can attack the other countries in a similar way, economically or politically, but from the first minute has tried to ask for dialogue," Gabriel said.

    For his part, Al-Thani said that the demands made by Saudi Arabia and its allies are "unrealistic and cannot be met." 

    Gabriel, the former Social Democratic Party leader, has criticized Saudi Arabia in the past for supporting terrorism, the same accusation that Riyadh has now levelled at Doha.

    "Wahhabi mosques all over the world are being financed from Saudi Arabia, and in Germany a lot of Islamic militants come from these communities," Gabriel told Bild am Sonntag in December 2015.

    Related:

    German Foreign Minister Hails Absence of Extra Sanctions on Qatar
    Qatar, Four Arab States Falling Into Downward Sanctions Spiral
    None of Arab States Urged to Freeze Qatar's Arab League Membership Amid Row
    Dialogue With Qatar Possible, Some Issues Not Subject of Discussion
    Saudi Arabia Vows to Keep Boycott in Place 'Until Qatar Changes Policies'
    Tags:
    sponsor, blockade, terror, sanctions, UAE, Germany, Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Standing Tall: Russian Woman Aims to Smash World Record for Longest Legs
    Standing Tall: Russian Woman Aims to Smash World Record for Longest Legs
    Guantanamo RealiTy
    Hooked on RT
    G20 in numbers
    G-20 in Numbers

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok