13:33 GMT +306 July 2017
    Syrian refugees living in Turkey wait to register at the Bab al-Salama crossing, near the city of Azaz in northern Syria, on June 18, 2017

    Leave the Country: Why More and More Turks Want Syrian Asylum-Seekers Out

    © AFP 2017/ Nazeer al-Khatib
    A campaign against the Syrian refugees was launched recently in Turkish social media, demanding that they leave the country, and it seems to be gaining force in Turkey. Metin Corabatir, a Turkish researcher on asylum and migration, explained to Sputnik Turkiye the reasons behind the tensions between the local residents and the refugees.

    According to local statistics, the majority of almost 3 million of Syrian refugees, who have taken refuge in Turkey, now reside outside the territories of refugee camps, in cities and towns all over the country. Local media report of the increased conflicts and brawls between the Syrian asylum-seekers and Turkish population

    Social media hashtag #Suriyelilersınırdışıedilsin, which calls on the Syrian refugees to leave Turkey, seems to be gaining force in Turkey.

    Sputnik Turkiye discussed the reasons behind the increased tensions between the local residents and the refugees with Metin Corabatir, president of the Ankara-based Research Center on Asylum and Migration (İGAM), who also commented on what policies Turkey, which had opened its doors to millions of Syrian refugees, should pursue in order to tackle this problem.

    Metin Corabatir explained that the issue of full-fledged integration of the Syrian refugees into the Turkish society was never on Turkey's agenda.

    "Turkish authorities have been initially regarding Syrian refugees as temporary phenomenon and have not granted any stable legal status to the asylum-seekers. This forced the migrants to seek for ways of improving their living conditions on their own. This created rivalry between local residents and refugees in a number of spheres," he told Sputnik.

    He noted that only 10% of Syrian refugees now reside in the refugee camps, which more resemble open air jails, from the psychological point of view. Majority of the refugees have moved to the Turkish cities as the camps could not receive all the asylum-seekers due to their limited capacities.

    ​The researcher explained why the refugees can't get integrated into the Turkish society: it is not only limited to jobs and education, it should be social and cultural integration as well.

    "Of course, these people should be able to receive education while preserving their culture; however this education should also help these people fitting into Turkey's mode of life, its culture and traditions," he said.

    Meanwhile, lack of knowledge of the local language remains a key obstacle as it impedes understanding and integration. Nongovernmental organizations do very little in this direction. Turkey should do more in this respect, he said.

    ​With regards to the increased tensions between Turkish residents and Syrian refugees, Metin Corabatir noted that the Syrians are often being blamed out of prejudices, without analyzing the reasons which forced them to leave their home country.  Mass media also play a considerable role in creating tensions, as well as other factors, such as rivalry for cheap labor, cultural and ethnic divisions, and others.

    These divisions have become only more noticeable after many Syrians have moved into Turkish cities. Istanbul has hosted the largest number of the Syrian refugees for the last year, as well as Bursa, Mersin and Adana. People tend moving to cities where they can find jobs. Tensions are being caused by divisions at the mundane level, for example, between a landowner and a tenant, in social, cultural relations, in relations between men and women. All the above creates grounds for various provocations.

    ​Turkey, he said, should devise strategy for protection and integration of migrants, not only Syrians but representatives of other nations.

    "Turkey should grant refugees a legal status stipulated in the 1951 Geneva Refugee Convention, which set out basic rights and freedoms of asylum-seekers. This also applies to other documents where Turkey had put its signature. Migrants should be granted a permanent legal status which will enable them to integrate more quickly into Turkish economy and Turkish society," he said.

    However if they ever return home, these efforts won't be wasted. These people will facilitate the growth and development of their home country, the researcher concluded.          

    Syrian refugees, campaign, Syrian conflict, Metin Corabatir, Turkey, Syria
