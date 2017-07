WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Iraqi Security Forces need to liberate less than half a square kilometer from Daesh in the city of Mosul, US Department of Defense spokesperson Capt. Jeff Davis said in a briefing on Wednesday.

"We are down now to less than one half of a square kilometer of ISIS-controlled territory in Mosul," Davis told reporters.

On Thursday, the Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi announced the recapture of Al Nuri Grand Mosque in Mosul, where the creation of the so-called Islamic Caliphate was first announced by Daesh leader in 2014.

US-led coalition's spokesman Ryan Dillon said last week the full liberation of the city might be achieved within days.