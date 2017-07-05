Register
17:51 GMT +305 July 2017
Live
    Search
    SAS

    Britain Reportedly Covers Up Killings of Innocent Afghan Civilians

    © Flickr/ ResoluteSupportMedia
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 10001

    British Special Ops troops have been accused of killing unarmed Afghan civilians between 2010 and 2013 and covering up the traces of their war crimes, The Times reported, citing sources in the Royal Military Police (RMP).

    Soldiers dismantling patrol base in Afghanistan
    © Flickr/ Defence Images
    British Troops Face Probe Into Alleged Afghanistan Mass War Crimes
    According to the newspaper, members of Britain’s Special Air Service (SAS) allegedly killed Afghan civilians in cold blood and falsified their mission reports to keep the grisly incidents away from the public eye.

    The shocking claims emerged as part of Operation Northmoor — a classified investigation carried out by the Royal Military Police.

    After the alleged murders, SAS mission reports are said to have been tampered with to make it look as if the victims were ”potential Taliban fighters” and that the murders were actually perpetrated by the SAS’ Afghan partners.

    The Times wrote, however, that drone and other footage obtained by Operation Northmoor, nicknamed ‘Kill TV’, showed British soldiers firing on unarmed people.

    Several experts Sputnik has talked to all agreed that until the Afghan authorities have ironclad proof of these crimes, the perpetrators will not be brought to justice.

    Hayatullah Javad, director of the Afghan Institute of Human Rights, told Sputnik Dari that it was of paramount importance to obtain a confirmation or refutation of The Times’ report.

    “The Times is not a state-run newspaper, so we’ll have to wait for the official reaction by the UK government, the organizations allegedly involved in human rights abuses and also the Afghan government as part of the security agreements it has signed with various countries,” he said.

    This file photo taken on November 23, 2015 shows the building of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, The Netherlands
    © AFP 2017/ Martijn Beekman
    ICC to Face 'Obstacles in Getting US Soldiers to Dock' for Crimes in Afghanistan
    Afghan General Abdul Sabur told Sputnik that during their combat operations in Afghanistan, foreign military units could have had problems differentiating between Taliban fighters and innocent civilians.

    “I have never seen British or any other NATO soldiers killing innocent Afghan citizens,” the general noted.

    Afghan political observer Hamed Safwat said that because the victims of such crimes normally appeal to foreign organizations instead of their local authorities, the Afghan government learns about these crimes when it already too late and there is little or no evidence left to work with.

    “[The problem is], foreign sources are the first place torture victims usually complain to because they believe that the local officials are preoccupied with the ongoing war and are not able to respond in time,” Hamed Safwat said.

    Afghanistan is in a state of political and social turmoil, with government forces fighting the continuing Taliban insurgency. The instability has persisted in the country since the 2001 US-led invasion to defeat the Taliban and al-Qaeda in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the United States.

    The instability in the country prompted the emergence of local cells of other extremist organizations such as Daesh.

    The UK forces were present in Afghanistan as a part of the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) mission between 2001 and 2014.

    Related:

    British Troops Face Probe Into Alleged Afghanistan Mass War Crimes
    ICC to Launch Investigation of War Crimes in Afghanistan
    Tags:
    UK soldiers, civilians, investigation, killings, NATO, SAS, Taliban, International Security Assistance Force (ISAF), al-Qaeda, Hamed Safwat, Abdul Sabur, Hayatullah Javad, Afghanistan, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Standing Tall: Russian Woman Aims to Smash World Record for Longest Legs
    Standing Tall: Russian Woman Aims to Smash World Record for Longest Legs
    Like a Wrecking Ball
    Like a Wrecking Ball
    T-14: Russian Tank That Changed The Arms Market
    T-14 Armata: The Russian Tank That Changed the Arms Market

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok