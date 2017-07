WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — He was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division at Fort Bliss in the state of Texas, the statement explained.

"Kirkpatrick, 19, of Wasilla, Arkansas [sic], died July 3, in Helmand Province, Afghanistan, from wounds received during an indirect fire attack," the statement read. "The incident is under investigation."