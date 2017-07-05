Qatar Has No 'Soft' Attitude to Terrorists - Foreign Minister

© Sputnik/ Vitaliy Belousov Qatar Ready to Solve Disagreements With Neighbors Through Dialogue

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the minister, Qatar fights against aggressive radical ideologies which "interrupt young men and women," and Doha is ready for dialogue in order to resolve disagreements with neighboring countries.

"We have been anything but soft on terrorism… We work with the intelligence and security services of the United Kingdom and the United States and all of the countries in our region to bring terrorists and their supporters to justice," the minister said, aired by Al Jazeera, while presenting a report in Chatham House in London.

On June 5, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt broke off diplomatic relations and communication with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism and interfering in their internal affairs. Later, the Maldives, Mauritius, and Mauritania also announced the severance of diplomatic relations. Jordan and Djibouti reduced the level of their diplomatic missions in Qatar. Kuwait is serving as a mediator between Qatar and the Gulf states.