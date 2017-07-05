Russian Tu-95 Bombers Strike Daesh in Syria With Newest Kh-101 Cruise Missiles

The Russian cruise missile strike destroyed three large terrorist arms and ammunition depots, as well as a terrorist command center near the city of Uqayribat in the Hama province. Reconnaissance means confirmed the destruction of all designated targets.
The Tu-95 strategic bombers took off from an airfield in Russia.
"Russian Su-30 fighters based at the Hmeymim airfield [in Syria's Latakia province] provided air cover. After successfully accomplishing the task of the combat mission, all Russian aircraft returned to their airfields," the ministry said.
Up to 12 Kh-101s can be equipped onto the Tupolev Tu-160 (Blackjack), while the Tupolev Tu-95 (Bear) is capable of carrying a maximum of eight of these missiles.
Previously, the Russian aviation launched Kh-101 missile strikes on Daesh targets in February 2017, destroying several terrorist camps, training centers and a command post of one of the major terrorists' units near Raqqa.
Uqayribat is located on the border between the Hama and Homs provinces.
