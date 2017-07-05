Russian Tu-95 Bombers Strike Daesh in Syria With Newest Kh-101 Cruise Missiles

The Russian cruise missile strike destroyed three large terrorist arms and ammunition depots, as well as a terrorist command center near the city of Uqayribat in the Hama province. Reconnaissance means confirmed the destruction of all designated targets.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, strikes were made from a range of about 1,000 kilometers using the newest high-precision Kh-101 missiles. This strike marked the sixth time that Russia has used the Kh-101 in combat.

The Tu-95 strategic bombers took off from an airfield in Russia.

"Russian Su-30 fighters based at the Hmeymim airfield [in Syria's Latakia province] provided air cover. After successfully accomplishing the task of the combat mission, all Russian aircraft returned to their airfields," the ministry said.

Kh-101 uses GLONASS, the Russian satellite navigation system, for trajectory correction and is reported to have an accuracy of five to six meters.

Up to 12 Kh-101s can be equipped onto the Tupolev Tu-160 (Blackjack), while the Tupolev Tu-95 (Bear) is capable of carrying a maximum of eight of these missiles.

Previously, the Russian aviation launched Kh-101 missile strikes on Daesh targets in February 2017, destroying several terrorist camps, training centers and a command post of one of the major terrorists' units near Raqqa.

Uqayribat is located on the border between the Hama and Homs provinces.