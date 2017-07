© AFP 2017/ Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV De Mistura Withdraws Syria Constitution Consultative Mechanism Proposal - HNC

PARIS (Sputnik) — French President Emmanuel Macron assured Syria's High Negotiations Committee (HNC ) opposition of his readiness to reach a political settlement based on the Geneva process, the Elysee Palace said Wednesday.

"The president assured [HNC General Coordinator Riad] Hijab of readiness to participate in the achievement of a comprehensive political settlement in the Syrian Arab Republic in the framework of the Geneva process," Macron's office said in a communique.

The High Negotiations Committee was formed in late 2015 at a conference held in Saudi Arabia and serves as one of Syria's major opposition blocs.